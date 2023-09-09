Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #212 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Sept. 11, 2023, out of respect for the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Additionally, Executive Order #212 declares Mon., Sept. 11, 2023, as a state Day of Service and Remembrance to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and give back to local neighbors and communities in commemoration of the lives lost 22 years ago.
“On the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, our state joins the country in reflecting on the tragedy and devastation of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the bravery and sacrifice of our first responders who ran toward danger, and the lasting influence the attacks have had on who we are as a nation today,” said Gov. Evers. “I encourage Wisconsinites across our state to come together and participate in a statewide day of service as we honor and remember that fateful day.”
A list of potential volunteer opportunities, including virtual, can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website here. Wisconsinites can also participate in other ways, including by engaging with their neighborhoods and communities, performing acts of kindness, or taking the time to reflect on the significance of the day.
Executive Order #212 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Mon., Sept. 11, 2023,
