The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, Oct. 10, to approve the application and environmental review work as part of an ambitious reconstruction of a major route through the downtown business district now in the planning stages.
The council is planning to seek a Community Development Block Grant to help fund rebuilding of Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The project through the heart of downtown could have a major impact on storefronts in the area.
The council’s latest action awards the application and environmental review work to the engineering firm, MSA Professional Services at a cost of $17,500. They had previously been awarded the design contract.
The council is expected to apply for the CDBG grant in 2023 with a possible 2024 rebuild. It could fund about two-thirds of the cost up to $1 million.
The CDBG program had some changes compared to past applications, including now needing to have the engineering completed before applying.
In May, the council approved proceeding with CDBG engineering proposals for the project.
Council members have considered splitting the project over two years to lessen the impact to the city’s business district owners and patrons.
Also at the meeting, the council voted 7-0 at its last meeting on Monday, Oct.10, to approve the purchase of two new police squad vehicles before the end of this year.
The purchase to be funded through the police department’s undesignated fund balance has a total cost of $93,386 minus $32,000 credit for trading in two current “interceptor” squads. The final expense is projected at $61,386 total for purchase, equipment and set-up fees.
The transaction will leave the department with three vehicles as it does now.
Ald. Jim West, who is a member of the Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission, asked if the motion could be made to limit the police department from requesting any new vehicles for the next five years.
He was informed the current council could not take action binding future council decisions.
Police Chief Kevin Julien told the council he did not anticipate any new vehicle purchases for his department for at least 4 years. He added if only one squad is bought this year he would likely be back next year with a request for a second vehicle.
“That would be my hope pending anything bad happening,” Julien said.
In other matters, the council:
n Voted unanimously to approve a $24,500 proposal from the engineering form Morgan & Parmley for construction bidding and oversight of a US Economic Development Administration project to extend a new sewer main south along Wis. 27 across the Flambeau River to create a loop serving the city’s industrial park along Doughty Road. The project also will improve Gustafson and Barnett avenues in the industrial park. The EDA is awarding a $1.2 million grant to the city for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.This grant will reconstruct roads within the city’s industrial park and build new water infrastructure to ensure reliable water pressure for business tenants. The EDA investment will be matched with $293,277 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
— Voted unanimously to approve a $19,500 proposal from Cooper Engineering for contract administration for this EDA water main and road improvement project in the industrial park. The proposed new water main is planned to cross over Flambeau River and connect the existing dead end water main at Wis. 27 and Doughty Road to the existing main at the north end of the Wis. 27 Flambeau River bridge. The new main extension will be hung on the roadway bridge across the river, similar with two other water main river crossings in the city. The proposed street rebuilds are Gustafson Road, from Doughty to Barnett roads, and Barnett Road, from Doughty Road to the Industrial Park ballfield driveway including the rail spur crossings.
— Heard new solar panels have been installed next to the Rusk County Community Library in the city. Once on-line, the addition is projected to cut the library’s electric costs by two-thirds from roughly $600 monthly to $200 monthly.
— Heard the council’s personnel committee met and identified four individuals for the public works hiring eligibility list.
— Heard paving of the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac east of W. Fifth Street N and E.10th Street between Menasha and Park avenues has been completed. Landscaping along the roadsides is still needed, but the projects are now mostly finished.
— Skipped a closed session on the agenda intended to consider offers to sell property to the city or to purchase property from the city, including the former Lindoo School located at 624 E. Sixth Street S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.