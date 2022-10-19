Miner Avenue

The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, Oct. 10, to approve the application and environmental review work as part of an ambitious reconstruction of a major route through the downtown business district now in the planning stages.

The council is planning to seek a Community Development Block Grant to help fund rebuilding of Miner Avenue from E. Third to W. Sixth streets, roughly from the Rusk County Government Center to just past the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The project through the heart of downtown could have a major impact on storefronts in the area.

