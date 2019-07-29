The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call at 10:27 p.m., Sunday, July 28, requesting EMS and law enforcement in regard to a shooting incident at a residence in the village of Lake Hallie.
Responding law enforcement officers discovered two dead victims, an adult male and female. Two other adults at the residence suffered gun shot injuries. The two injured adults were transported to an area Hospital, and at this time they are being treated for their injuries.
At around 2:30 a.m., Monday, Chippewa County deputies went to the residence of one of the deceased victims in the town of Lafayette to make contact with family members. Upon entry of the residence law enforcement officers discovered three other gun shot victims, all deceased in an apparent homicide.
The shooter/gunman is suspected in both homicide investigations. The suspected shooter is also one of the deceased.
“At this time residents in the village of Lake Hallie and Chippewa County are not in harms way,”Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.
The deceased victims are two adult women, two adult men and a male juvenile, according to Kowalczyk. These investigations will be followed up with more details as the investigations continue, he said.
