The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds vehicle motorists and operators of all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles (ATVs/UTVs)  to safely share trails and roads as a busy summer season begins.

Sharing these popular routes is a shared responsibility between ATV/UTV drivers and other motorists. In 2022, there were 92 ATV/UTV crashes on public roads and routes in Wisconsin, with 11 resulting in a fatality.

