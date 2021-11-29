The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of convicted sex offender Timothy J. Lauer who will be released from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Nov. 30.
Lauer will return to Chippewa County where he is required to live. He will be residing at 1408 Martin Rd., Bloomer.
He was convicted on Jan. 3, 2019, of two counts of child pornography.
Lauer was born Jan. 28, 1966. He is a a white man, 5'-11" and 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Lauer has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until March 23, 2027.
His conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements; GPS monitoring; face-to-face contact with Law Enforcement requirement; and a lifetime registrant of state Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Lauer is in violation concerning the above restrictions, call Law Enforcement immediately — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or dial 911.
