WEDC brownfield grant

The Town of Cable is receiving a $150,000 state grant to help transform a long-neglected site downtown into a community hub.

The Brownfield Site Assessment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support the asbestos removal and demolition of a former Cable School District building located in downtown Cable, 43430 Kavanaugh Rd. The 8,000 square-foot two-story building was built in the 1940s and formerly used by the Cable School District and the Drummond Integrated School District.

