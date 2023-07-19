Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 3:34 pm
Barron County
Cameron — July 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. 1st Street;
Prairie Farm — July 31, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N. River Ave;
Rice Lake — Aug. 2, noon-6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St. and Aug. 3, noon-6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.;
Chippewa County
Holcombe — July 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.; and
Stanley — Aug. 4, noon-6 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave.;
Sawyer County
Hayward — July 20, noon-6 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Road; and July 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hayward United Methodist Church, 10285 Olker Rd.;
Taylor County
Medford — July 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Andrews Lutheran Church, N3187 Lemke Dr.;
Washburn County
Minong — July 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center, 714 W. Hokah St.;
Spooner — Aug. 2, noon-6 p.m., Spooner Civic Center, 301 Walnut St.
