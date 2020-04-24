An inmate who escaped from a Chippewa Falls correctional facility on Thursday was captured after stealing a vehicle while fleeing.
The Chippewa County Communications Center received a call at about 1:14 p.m., Thursday, April 23, from the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, 2909 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, that an inmate had escaped and was last seen running south and east away from the prison.
It was later reported the prisoner was seen getting into a black Toyota and was driving toward 50th Avenue at 160th Street.
Shortly after, a deputy observed the suspect vehicle as it traveled east on Wis. 29. The deputy attempted to stop on the Toyota but it continued east on Wis. 29 and increased its speed. Several other deputies converged on the area.
The Toyota eventually slowed and came to a stop near mile marker 89. The driver of the Toyota was found to be the escaped prisoner, and he was taken into custody without incident.
The Toyota was later reported to stolen by the owner.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, State of Wisconsin Department of Correction and Chippewa Falls Police Department responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.