A Hatley woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a 2-vehicle crash that also involved a Ladysmith man near Jim Falls in Chippewa County after investigators say she failed to stop at a stop sign.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office received a report at 5:21 p.m., Sept. 7, of a two vehicle crash with injury and one person unresponsive.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, upon arrival the operator of the first vehicle, Hannah Kalman, 32, was deceased. The death was later confirmed by Deputy Corner Mark Roschell.
Investigation of scene determined the truck driven by Timothy Miller, 66, of Ladysmith, was northbound on County S. An SUV driven by Kalman was westbound on County O and failed to stop at the stop sign, driving across County S and was hit in a T-Bone style manner by Miller's vehicle.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Anson Fire and Chippewa Falls EMS responded.
