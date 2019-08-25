A farm tractor operator was critically injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County Saturday.
A farm tractor was struck by an automobile at about 4:26 p.m., Aug. 24, as it crossed Wis. 72 on 430th Street, east of Ellsworth. The driver of the tractor was airlifted to Regions Hospital by Mayo One with critical injuries.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Harvey R. Dohrer, 78, Ellsworth, was driving an Allis Chalmers WD tractor and received life-threatening injuries. James H.Phernetton, 56, Ellsworth, was driving a 1966 Dodge and received non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol use is not suspected for either driver.
The State Patrol, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Ellsworth Fire/EMS and Mayo One responded.
The crash is under investigation by the State Patrol.
