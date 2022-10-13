A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Joshua P. Copas, 37, Cumberland, Wisconsin, is charged with theft of mail. The indictment alleges that while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, he stole items of mail which had come into his possession for the purpose of being conveyed by the Postal Service. Specifically, the indictment alleges that between April 7 and May 30, 2022, Copas stole Menards’ rebate checks from the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.