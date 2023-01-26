Xcel Energy announced today that Feed My People Food Bank is the recipient of a $5,000 grant as part of the Xcel Energy Foundation’s 2022 Employee Choice Grant Award. Feed My People received the most votes from Wisconsin and Michigan employees. Each year, employees nominate nonprofits for the award, and all employees statewide then vote for a single finalist.
“Xcel Energy coworkers are passionate about community service and supporting organizations that make a difference. We were delighted to receive over 30 nominations for this year’s award and know this grant will support Feed My People’s mission to ensure no one goes hungry,” said Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. “I'm very proud to work alongside colleagues who donate their time and talent to organizations they truly believe in.”
“This gift will help provide essential groceries to our neighbors in need in west central Wisconsin,” said Michelle Pride, Individual Giving Specialist at Feed My People. “We distribute food in many ways to reach as many people as possible, including mobile drive-up distribution events, community and school food pantries, meal sites and more.”
Located in Eau Claire, Feed My People Food Bank works to end hunger in West Central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in its 14-county area. Many of those counties are in Xcel Energy’s Wisconsin service territory.
The Xcel Energy Foundation has awarded over $300,000 to nonprofits through Employee Choice Grants. The Foundation, the company’s charitable arm, invests in organizations within three focus areas, STEM Career Pathways, Environmental Sustainability and Community Vitality. In addition to the Employee Choice Grants, the Foundation’s Focus Area Grants awarded more than $337,000 to 63 Wisconsin and Michigan nonprofits in 2022.
