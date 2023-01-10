The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 5:57 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, of a structure fire at 1285 Second Street, Turtle Lake.
The report came in that a male subject may still be in the residence.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Turtle Lake Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Turtle Lake Police Department and the WI State Patrol all responded.
The Turtle Lake Fire Department upon arrival started an immediate attack on the fire and search for the male subject. They were met with heavy smoke and heat which hindered the search. About one hour into the attack a male subject was found deceased in the residence as well as a family pet.
The male is 56 years old and owner the residence. A female, wife of victim, had escaped the fire and was the caller of the fire. She was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Fire Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Certified Fire Investigator.
No foul play is suspected, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the name is not being released pending family notification," Fitzgerald said.
