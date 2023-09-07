The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared a report from Dr. George Kraft, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point hydrogeologist, on the groundwater flooding near Crex Meadows Wildlife Area. The report is available on the DNR’s Crex Meadows Wildlife Area webpage.
In recent years, landowners in Burnett County have expressed concerns regarding elevated groundwater levels on their properties. It was believed that flooding on private property was due to water management at the Crex Meadows Wildlife Area (Crex Meadows). The DNR heard these concerns and contracted the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to look into groundwater trends on and around Crex Meadows. This USGS report, Assessment of Groundwater Trends near Crex Meadows, Wisconsin (2021), is available online.
