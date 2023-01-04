Law enforcement in Florence County in far northeast Wisconsin are seeking two snowmobiles reported stolen.
Two snowmobiles were reported stolen on Saturday, Dec. 28, from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Law enforcement in Florence County in far northeast Wisconsin are seeking two snowmobiles reported stolen.
Two snowmobiles were reported stolen on Saturday, Dec. 28, from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
After some investigation it appears the snowmobiles were taken early morning hours of Dec. 23. The snowmobiles were seen by a snowmobile rider parked along side a trail in the town of Aurora on Dec. 24, unoccupied.
The snowmobiles are a 2001 Artic Cat 600 lime green in color with a Michigan registration sticker of QH4109 and a 2013 Artic Cat 800c black and orange in color with Michigan registration sticker of RD9982.
Both snowmobiles had Michigan registration stickers on them from the previous owners. Officials urge the public to be on the look out and contact law enforcement with any information or if located. Both snowmobiles have been entered as stolen.
The Florence County Sheriff's Department can be reached by TELEPHONE: 715-528-3346 or EMAIL: tchrisman@florencecountywi.gov
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.