Dairyland Power Cooperative

Phil Moilien, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Dairyland Power Cooperative, has announced plans to retire. April Wehling, Dairyland’s Chief Strategy Officer, has been named to succeed Moilien in July 2023. As leader of the Finance Division, she will have oversight of accounting, finance, rates, financial forecasting, enterprise risk management, corporate budget and supply chain.

“I am grateful for Phil’s many contributions to building Dairyland’s financial strength, which positions us well for the future,” said Dairyland President and CEO Brent Ridge. “His dedication to a smooth leadership transition in mid-2023 allows us to remain focused on safely and reliably delivering power to our members and sustainable, cost-competitive business operations. April’s demonstrated leadership in the organization and broad financial expertise is an asset to our cooperative.”

