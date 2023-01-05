Phil Moilien, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Dairyland Power Cooperative, has announced plans to retire. April Wehling, Dairyland’s Chief Strategy Officer, has been named to succeed Moilien in July 2023. As leader of the Finance Division, she will have oversight of accounting, finance, rates, financial forecasting, enterprise risk management, corporate budget and supply chain.
“I am grateful for Phil’s many contributions to building Dairyland’s financial strength, which positions us well for the future,” said Dairyland President and CEO Brent Ridge. “His dedication to a smooth leadership transition in mid-2023 allows us to remain focused on safely and reliably delivering power to our members and sustainable, cost-competitive business operations. April’s demonstrated leadership in the organization and broad financial expertise is an asset to our cooperative.”
April Wehling joined Dairyland as Controller in October 2016. She subsequently held the positions of Director, Enterprise Program Management Office and AVP, Strategy, in advance of her promotion to Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Dairyland, she spent 21 years working for Ingersoll Rand Inc., under the Trane brand, primarily in finance and accounting. Wehling earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Viterbo University and an MBA from Capella University. She is certified both as a Six Sigma Black Belt and Change Management Practitioner.
Phil Moilien has served Dairyland and its members since 1999. He joined the organization as Controller and Risk Manager of GEN~SYS Energy, which provided wholesale power marketing and risk management for Dairyland. In January 2011, he was named Dairyland’s Director of Market Risk and Services. He was promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2011, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFO/CAO) in 2017, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (EVP/CFO) in 2019.
With headquarters in La Crosse, Wis., Dairyland provides wholesale electricity to 24 member distribution cooperatives and 17 municipal utilities. A Touchstone Energy Cooperative, Dairyland’s service area encompasses 62 counties in four states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois).
