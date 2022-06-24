A Rusk County man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash southwest of Cornell.
Michael Krieg, 48 years, of Sheldon, was identified today as the victim in the crash on Wis. 178 south of 180th Ave., in the town of Eagle Point.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:56 a.m., June 23, of a two vehicle head-on crash between a fuel truck and passenger car on Wis. 178 just south of 180th Avenue. It was reported that the operator of the passenger car was believed to be deceased, which was confirmed upon arrival at 4:04 a.m.
A preliminary investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff'sOffice revealed the passenger car operator was northbound on Wis. 178 and was left of the centerline. The fuel truck operator was southbound on STH 178 and encountered the passenger car on the wrong side of the roadway after rounding a curve in the roadway. The fuel truck operator braked heavily but was unable to avoid the collision which clearly occurred in the southbound lane based on the physical evidence.
The fuel truck operator was uninjured and cooperative with the investigation. The deceased operator of the passenger car was later found to have controlled substances on his person.
An autopsy will be performed.
Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction team responded.
Next of kin was notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.