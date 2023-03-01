Frozen road coverage as of March 1, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending the frozen road declaration for southern Wisconsin Zone 4 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 and enacting Class II road restrictions for Zones 4 and 5.  As warmer weather continues, further Zones will be added depending on frost tube readings.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes – liquid-filled devices under pavement – to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads or thawed to lift declarations.

