A suspect has been arrested in the early Sunday morning stabbing of a man and woman at a home north of Eau Claire in Chippewa County.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 1:22 a.m., Sunday, Sept.8, to a 911 call for an unknown problem with chaos in background at 5132 20th Ave. in the town of Wheaton.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, upon arrival, Joey Moldrem, was located just walking out of the residence. Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb were then located on the floor of the residence with at least one stab wound/laceration each to the chest area. The investigation revealed Moldrem stabbed both subjects during a physical altercation at the residence. During search of residence, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of THC were located, which Moldrem stated were his.
Moldrem was arrested on allegations of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of substantial battery and probation violation.
Both Dodge and Kolb were transported to an area hospital.
It was later determine Dodge suffered a stab wound to the chest area and was undergoing lifesaving surgery and Kolb was also in surgery with as a result of a stab wound to the chest area.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Chippewa Falls EMS responded
This incident is still under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.