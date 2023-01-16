The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile crash at 12:56 a.m., Saturday, Jan.14, just off Hwy SS north of Rice Lake.
An initial investigation shows a snowmobile was traveling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and struck a tree, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Eric Zimmerman, 45, of Eau Claire, was transported to MMC and later to an Eau Claire Hospital in critical condition.
Speed and alcohol are contributing factors, according to Fitzgerald.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with LMC Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded.
The accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and state DNR.
