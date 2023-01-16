Snowmobile accident

The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile crash at 12:56 a.m., Saturday, Jan.14, just off Hwy SS north of Rice Lake. 

An initial investigation shows a snowmobile was traveling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and struck a tree, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

