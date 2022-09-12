A woman was killed, Sunday, in a two-vehicle crash in Cadott.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage at 9:39 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at the intersection of County X and 67th Avenue.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the initial investigation shows a pickup truck driven by the 16-year-old female was westbound on CTH X, approaching the intersection with 67th Avenue. A passenger car operated by Bonnie Tripp, 74, of Cadott, was eastbound on 67th Avenue. The passenger car entered the intersection, and the vehicles collided with the front of the truck striking the drivers of the passenger car.
Upon the arrival of first responders life saving measures were attempted, however, Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old female was not injured in the crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cadott Fire, Cadott EMS, Chippewa Falls EMS and Chippewa County Coroner responded.
