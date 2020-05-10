Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Barron County, the Department of Health & Human Services announced today, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
This brings the total positive cases for Barron County to 10. Six have recovered. Four are isolating at home.
Of the three new cases, two had recently traveled to a neighboring state, DHHS reported. The third was a close contact of a positive case in another jurisdiction.
These three cases were not tested at the Turtle Lake site on May 3 and 4.
“We know people are anxious to get back to normal," said Laura Sauve Health Officer for Barron County. "But this is a good reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we need to continue to stay the course.
The County DHHS office asked Barron County residents "to stay home as much as possible, keep at least six feet away from anyone not living in your home and wash your hands often.”
Rusk County reports four positive COVID-19 tests with no new cases for several weeks.
A Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Chippewa and Rusk counties is scheduled for Thursday, May 14.
Rusk County Fairgrounds
Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.
Ladysmith, WI 54848
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site.
Symptoms of COVD-19 include:
— Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F
— Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever
— Cough
— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
— Sore throat
— Headache
— Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)
— Muscle aches (myalgia)
— New loss of taste or smell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.