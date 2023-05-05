The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers that grow and sell soybeans in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board:
- District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Iron, Marathon, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Washburn, and Wood counties.
- District 7 – Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Shawano, Vilas and Waupaca counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to producers that request one prior to June 1, 2023, and can be requested by contacting DATCP Market Orders staff at DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed forms must be signed, notarized, and postmarked by June 1, 2023 and include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms should be mailed to WI DATCP, Market Orders Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 10 through August 15, 2023. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2023.
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans.
