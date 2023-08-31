DHS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has renewed its commitment to a statewide network of substance use prevention coalitions - the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth - by awarding grants to three partners working to build a healthier Wisconsin. Community Advocates, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and Northeastern Wisconsin Area Health Education Center will act as regional coordinators for the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth. The Alliance for Wisconsin Youth supports the work of more than 100 community coalitions dedicated to reducing the issues that arise from the use of drugs.

“By working with Community Advocates, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Northeastern Wisconsin Area Health Education Center, and the substance use prevention coalitions they support through the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth, we can make a larger collective impact in developing and implementing efforts that create strong, healthy communities,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “We are grateful for the collaboration of our regional and local partners in this work.”

