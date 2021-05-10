The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 12:34 p.m., Saturday, May 8, of a two-vehicle crash on County SS between Cameron and Chetek.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Cameron Police Department, LMC Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded.
Initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Bull, 24, of Rice Lake, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Smith, 45, of Spooner.
Smith’s wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the car.
Smith was extricated from his vehicle and flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife and daughter were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries
Bull was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the accident scene to determine the cause of the crash.
