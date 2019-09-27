Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Aaron Marcoux to serve as Washburn County District Attorney.
Marcoux is currently the assistant district attorney in Washburn County, handling the criminal caseload for the entire county. He has just under a decade of experience practicing law in northern Wisconsin, including as an assistant district attorney and a public defender.
“Aaron Marcoux cares deeply about serving his community. His roots in Washburn County and his commitment to service will serve the people and the county well. What’s most exciting about Mr. Marcoux is his passion for innovative ways to improve the criminal justice system to better serve all the people in Washburn County,” said Gov. Evers.
Evers’ appointment of Marcoux fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former district attorney Angeline Winton, who Governor Evers appointed to be Washburn County circuit court judge.
Marcoux will fill the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.
