Avian flu

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding poultry owners of the ongoing threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The spring migratory period for wild birds brings an increased risk of infection to all flocks, so DATCP recommends that poultry owners continue using the strongest biosecurity measures to protect their birds.

In Wisconsin last year, 29 domestic flocks in 18 counties were confirmed with HPAI. Nationwide, more than 58.5 million birds have died related to HPAI making it the largest animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, surpassing the 2014-15 bird flu outbreak.

