Heating costs

An additional $16.6 million investment was made this week to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This raises the total to $24.6 million in available programs to help 200,000 households.

This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.

