A southeastern Wisconsin man was killed, Thursday, in a boating accident on a portion of the North Fork of the Flambeau River in Price County.
The Price County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 10:34 a.m. on Aug. 15, reporting a boat crash with one person in the water and the other person unaccounted for on the Crowley Flowage portion of the North Fork Flambeau River in the Township of Lake.
According to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt, the preliminary investigation revealed the boat with two occupants was navigating the river when it struck a submerged object, causing the occupants to be thrown from the boat.
Witnesses provided assistance and were able to assist one occupant, a 61-year-old woman from Franklin, until rescue personnel arrived on scene.
The other occupant, a 59-year-old man from Franklin, went missing, and his body was later recovered from the river.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
The man was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Park Falls Police Department, Flambeau Hospital Ambulance Service, Park Falls Fire and Rescue Department, Fifield Fire Department, Butternut Fire Department and Dive Rescue Team, Pike Lake Fire Department, Price County Emergency Management and Price County Coroner's Office.
