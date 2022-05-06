The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Pierce and Sauk counties. Birds on both sites will be depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.
Eleven counties in Wisconsin have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic flocks. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.
DATCP also encourages poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI include:
Sudden death without clinical signs
Lack of energy or appetite
Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
Difficulty breathing
Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
Stumbling or falling down
Diarrhea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.