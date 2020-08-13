The Sawyer County Sheriff's Department and city of Hayward Police departments completed an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Sawyer County area on Thursday.
Information was obtained at 1:48 p.m., Aug.11, that led to a traffic stop of a 2004 black BMW driven by Calvin Douglas Riley, 29, of Webster. The investigation indicated Riley was transporting a large amount of heroin to Sawyer County.
As a result of the traffic stop, Riley was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation, possession with intent to deliver heroin 10-50 grams and use of a dangerous weapon. A search of Riley and the vehicle yielded $1,978 cash, 15.9 grams of heroin, a digital scale along with packaging material and a .45 caliber hand gun with two loaded magazines.
Riley appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Court and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
