U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa today joined Cumberland Healthcare, Compeer Financial, CoBank, Johnson Financial Group, and Cumberland Federal Bank to celebrate completion of construction on the new healthcare campus.

“Having accessible health care infrastructure is critical to the health and well-being of people living in small towns all across Wisconsin,” said Lassa. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality health care services. The project here in Cumberland is a demonstration of that commitment.”

