U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa today joined Cumberland Healthcare, Compeer Financial, CoBank, Johnson Financial Group, and Cumberland Federal Bank to celebrate completion of construction on the new healthcare campus.
“Having accessible health care infrastructure is critical to the health and well-being of people living in small towns all across Wisconsin,” said Lassa. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality health care services. The project here in Cumberland is a demonstration of that commitment.”
In Barron County, Cumberland Healthcare used a $35 million direct, low-interest loan and $5 million loan guarantee from Rural Development to construct the hospital facility. The new facility will enhance access to and delivery of healthcare for an expanded regional area, providing crucial local healthcare options for patients. Plans include increased support for outpatient services as well as new and improved spaces for orthopedists, podiatrists, oncologists, ear, nose and throat specialists, family practice, cardiologists and expansion of the outpatient and day surgery functionality.
Crews broke ground in May 2021, marking the replacement of a 60-year-old building. The new facility, opening on April 17, will include nearly 100,000 square feet for both the hospital and ambulatory care facilities. The site was specifically selected to include planned space for future long-term care facilities as well as elderly residential development.
USDA funded this project through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding such as building or upgrading schools, libraries, clinics, and public safety facilities. Eligible applicants include public bodies, non-profit organizations and federally recognized American Indian Tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.
