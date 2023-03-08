Construction essentials

A $15,000 donation was recently presented by Bernick’s to the Northwood Tech Foundation for the Construction Essentials program. Participating in the presentation are (from left) Jason Bernick, Director of Corporate Affairs – Bernick Corp; Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean Community and Workforce Development; Josiah Thunder Jr.,  Instructor Construction Essentials; Susan M. Yohnk Lockwood, Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness; and Brian Schroeder, Senior Advancement Officer.

 The Northwood Technical College Foundation recently applied for a grant through the Bernick’s Family Foundation. 

The purpose of this grant was to acquire tools for the NTC Construction Essentials program, as more tools would allow the college to provide more offerings of this program. 

