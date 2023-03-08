The Northwood Technical College Foundation recently applied for a grant through the Bernick’s Family Foundation.
The purpose of this grant was to acquire tools for the NTC Construction Essentials program, as more tools would allow the college to provide more offerings of this program.
The Foundation was granted $15,000 which will allow for the purchase one entire set of tools and supplement the current sets with tools that are missing.
The Construction Essentials program focuses on going to different areas in our region to prepare individuals for employment in the construction job sector. The program is currently being taught at Luck High School and Clayton High School before heading to the Gordon Correctional Facility.
Past courses have been taught on some of the area reservations as well.
The Bernick family started the Bernick Family Foundation to honor the legacy of its company founders by continuing the tradition of supporting organizations consistent with the family’s core values, while providing leadership in responding to emerging community needs.
Eligible recipients include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools, and government entities and must be based in or serve one of the regions Bernincks operates in.
Based in St. Cloud, Minn., Bernink’s is a provider of food and beverage services.
Northwood Technical College is a public technical college with campuses in Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. There are also outreach centers in Balsam Lake, Hayward and Ladysmith and Shell Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.