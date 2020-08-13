On August 12th 2020 at 10:22am, t
The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a semi-tractor trailer crash on Wis, 70 east of Loretta and Draper in the town of Draper.
Sawyer County Deputies responded, assisted by Sawyer County EMS, Loretta/Draper Fire, Winter Fire, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin DNR.
Initial investigation and eye witness statements indicate a semi-tractor trailer operated by Clifford J. Hinkens, 37, of Coon, Rapids, Minn., was traveling east on Wis. 70 near Broadway Road. The semi-tractor trailer left the roadway and entered the ditch line, striking a driveway and causing the semi to overturn.
The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lane of traffic on Wis. 70.
Hinkens was the only person in the semi and sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and the Sawyer County Coroner's Office.
