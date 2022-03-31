The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received reports of vehicles being entered and items taken without the owner’s consent on multiple days in March 2022.
The thefts were reported in the town of Lafayette. The area west of Cadott is also known as “Wissota Woods.”
The sheriff’s office thanks a resident that provided surveillance of the offenders attempting to enter vehicles.
Investigators reviewed the surveillance and identified two juveniles. The juveniles are being referred for charges.
Investigators were able to recover items reported stolen. Investigators also seized other items believed to be stolen property.
Items seized believed to be stolen are sunglasses, a fish locator and snowboard boots.
Contact Chippewa County Sheriff Office Investigator Chris Kowalczyk at (715) 726-7714 if you believe your vehicle was entered and items stolen during the March of 2022.
