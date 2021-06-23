The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Island Avenue in the city of Cumberland at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 22.
The reason for the warrant was for possession of child pornography, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The suspect of the warrant, Justin Jansen, 42, of Cumberland, was not at home. He was later taken into custody without incident.
Jansen is being held in the Barron County Jail facing possible charges of possession of child pornography through the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
This was a joint investigation with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Department of Criminal Investigation.
