A registered sex offender being released in Chippewa County will not have a residence and is listed as homeless.
Gerald Obernberger, 28, is scheduled for release on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
He is a white male, height-5’10", weight-168 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a mole on his right hip.
He was convicted of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault for a Chippewa County Conviction on July 10, 2012.
He was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for a Trempealeau County Conviction in March 12, 2013.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of Obernberger. He will return to Chippewa County where he is required to live.
At this time the Department of Corrections does not have a permanent address for Obernberger and will consider him homeless once released.
Obernberger has two convictions of sexual assault crimes in Chippewa County and Trempealeau County. He also has convictions in Chippewa County including burglary and carrying a concealed knife.
Obernberger has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until Oct. 28, 2028.
Obernberger’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers.
He is to comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements including GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement.
He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
In event Gerald R. Obernberger is in violation concerning the above restrictions, call law enforcement immediately.The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is at 715-726-7700.The state of Wisconsin Department of Corrections is at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.
Further information may be obtained by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Registry website at http://offender.doc.wi.us/public/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.