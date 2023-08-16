Trempealeau law enforcement officials are warning farm owners to be vigilant after vandals broke in and released 3,000 mink at a Trempeauleau County mink ranch sometime last weekend.
Sometime between the hours of 11 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, and 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, an unknown subject(s) entered a mink farm located in the town of Lincoln in Trempealeau County and released about 3,000 mink. The subject(s) gained entry into the enclosure by cutting a hole in the chain link fence surrounding the area housing the mink. This area has had previous similar incidents, though it has been quite some time since the last.
The mink is a semi-aquatic furbearer common throughout Wisconsin. These carnivores have short, dense, chocolate-colored fur and may have white patches on their chest and belly. Minks are related to the badger and skunk through the same weasel family.
Mink generally weigh 1.5-2 pounds with males being larger than females. They eat muskrats, fish, reptiles, amphibians, waterfowl, eggs and small mammals like mice. While they prefer to hunt around water bodies, they will travel and forage for food in upland habitats as well.
Mink may be harvested during a limited, regulated season with the appropriate license.
Owners of similar farms, are asked to be on the look out for potential suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.