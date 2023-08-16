Mink

Cute & wet little mink posing

 BirdImages

Trempealeau law enforcement officials are warning farm owners to be vigilant after vandals broke in and released 3,000 mink at a Trempeauleau County mink ranch sometime last weekend.

Sometime between the hours of 11 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, and 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, an unknown subject(s) entered a mink farm located in the town of Lincoln in Trempealeau County and released about 3,000 mink. The subject(s) gained entry into the enclosure by cutting a hole in the chain link fence surrounding the area housing the mink. This area has had previous similar incidents, though it has been quite some time since the last.

