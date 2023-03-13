Littering

Two discarded car doors led DNR wardens on an investigation that ended with multiple violations, conviction.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and partner agencies announce the closure of a case with multiple violations, including attempted theft and illegal hunting.

The investigation began in early September 2022 as a littering case. DNR Wardens on patrol for the opening day of teal and early goose season discovered two dumped car doors near a popular boat landing in Trempealeau County. A suspect was quickly identified, and DNR wardens contacted a detective in Trempealeau County to learn more about the individual.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.