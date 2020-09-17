A pedestrian was killed near Bloomer, Wednesday, and law enforcement is seeking witnesses who may have information about the incident.
The incident occurred at about 6:24 p.m., Sept. 16, north of Bloomer, near the intersection of Wis. 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Wis. 40.
Names of the individuals involved were not immediately released.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash with injury and one person unresponsive. A Gibson’s Water Care box truck that was westbound on Wis. 64 struck a female pedestrian on a curve in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Mayo Bloomer and then by helicopter to Mayo Eau Claire, where she underwent surgery and succumbed to her injuries.
The accident is still under investigation, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking any persons who may have witnessed the activity of the truck or the female pedestrian in this area around that timeframe to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7701.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bloomer Fire Department and Bloomer Police Department responded.
