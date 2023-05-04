Skills USA

Six of nine Northwood Technical College students that competed in various categories at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin competition are now headed to Nationals in Atlanta, Ga. this June. Participants include (from left) Garrett Thon, Bryce Keilholtz, Benjamin Mayer, Carson Knutson, Tavius Morris, Kyle Semling, Lucas Kuechenmeister, Hunter Degerstrom and Trent Pritzl

Northwood Technical College’s construction and cabinetmaking students recently competed at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin competition held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison April 25-26. Eight students competed in Team Build, Cabinetmaking, and Construction categories this year where Northwood Tech took first in all three. However, Northwood Tech didn’t just take first place in Construction, they swept the category with first, second, and third place on the podium. 

Here are the SkillsUSA Wisconsin results:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.