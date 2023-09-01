Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over logo

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation for the annual the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will continue efforts through Labor Day, officers will work together to get impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe.  

“We anticipate more people will be out for final summer trips in the coming weeks and we want to make sure every traveler can get to their destination safely. The harm that can come from impaired driving is 100% preventable if everyone plans ahead,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said.  

