The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation for the annual the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will continue efforts through Labor Day, officers will work together to get impaired drivers off the roads and keep everyone safe.
“We anticipate more people will be out for final summer trips in the coming weeks and we want to make sure every traveler can get to their destination safely. The harm that can come from impaired driving is 100% preventable if everyone plans ahead,” Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said.
Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,230 alcohol-related crashes, including 155 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 1,821 drug-related crashes that caused 64 deaths.
Wisconsin law enforcement officers have special training to combat impaired driving:
- 6,958 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads
- 392 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation
“Chippewa County is committed to protecting all road users from the dangers of impaired driving. We hope drivers will make smart decisions and choose not to drink and drive, but we will be there to stop risky driving behaviors to make sure everyone can have a safe Labor Day holiday,” Hakes said.
Everyone should plan ahead for safe travel:
- If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.
- Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Buckle up, phone down. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
- If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
- Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Use the safe ride program, public transportation, or a rideshare service in your area.
