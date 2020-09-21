The Sawyer County Dispatch Center received information at 1:40 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, from the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office regarding a bicycle crash with injury. The crash was located in the town of Spider Lake approximately one-half mile south of Camp 38 Road on a single-track bicycle trail.
Upon arrival, fire and EMS personnel found Joseph A. Timmerman, 67, of Hayward, deceased at the scene of the crash. Witness statements indicate Timmerman lost control of his bicycle going over a jump in a rocky portion of the trail. As he landed, he went over the handle bars landing head first, causing fatal injuries.
The Sawyer County Sheriffs Office, Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Spider and Round Lake fire departments, Sawyer County EMS and Great Divide Ambulance Services responded.
