About 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patrols for Speed Enforcement Day on Wednesday, July 26. 

The campaign is a 24-hour, high-visibility enforcement effort involving state, county and local law enforcement agencies. The Wisconsin State Patrol will have all available officers working statewide to stop drivers who are endangering safety on the roads. 

