A Chippewa Falls man appeared in court Thursday following a fatal incident involving a pedestrian Wednesday near near Bloomer.
The incident occurred at about 6:24 p.m., Sept. 16, north of Bloomer, near the intersection of Wis. 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Wis. 40.
The victim was identified as Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield.
The driver of the motor vehicle was identified as Trevor J. Plemon, 24, of Chippewa Falls.
Plemon had a bond court hearing today and received a $10,000 cash bond for the following referred charges.
— Causing injury/death while operating under the influence of an intoxicant/drug 2nd offense.
— Possession of THC
— Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash with injury and one person unresponsive. A Gibson’s Water Care box truck that was westbound on Wis. 64 struck a female pedestrian on a curve in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Mayo Bloomer and then by helicopter to Mayo Eau Claire, where she underwent surgery and succumbed to her injuries.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office had been asking any persons who may have witnessed the activity of the truck or the female pedestrian in this area around that timeframe to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7701.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bloomer Fire Department and Bloomer Police Department responded.
