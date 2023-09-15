Two suspects have been arrested in Barron County, alleged to have participated in a burglary ring that resulted in more than $300,000 in stolen items and property damage.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to 194 26th St. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for a burglary in progress. This property is a large sand plant just south of Chetek. Deputies used a drone, vehicles and were on foot to locate and apprehend two suspects on the property, who were actively engaged in a burglary.
Draven Merz, 27, of New Auburn, and Lee Lefevers, 34, of Cameron were arrested.
Both are being held in the Barron County Jail facing possible charges of theft, possession of meth and possession of stolen property through the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
Prior to the arrest, several search warrants were conducted. A stolen UTV, stolen motorcycle and other items were recovered. The recovered property was taken from around the area and other counties.
"Over the past two months these suspects are suspected of taking or damaging over $300,000 worth of equipment and items from the area," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
No other suspects are currently be sought in regards to these incidents at this time, according to Fitzgerald.
