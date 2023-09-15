Burglary suspects

Draven Merz (left) and Lee Lefevers (right).

Two suspects have been arrested in Barron County, alleged to have participated in a burglary ring that resulted in more than $300,000 in stolen items and property damage.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to 194 26th St. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for a burglary in progress. This property is a large sand plant just south of Chetek. Deputies used a drone, vehicles and were on foot to locate and apprehend two suspects on the property, who were actively engaged in a burglary. 

