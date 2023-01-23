Demonstrating the value the National Guard brings to local communities, a Wisconsin Army National Guard helicopter crew recently took part in a collaborative first responder search and rescue training exercise in southern Lincoln County.

According to Maj. Don Graham, commander of the West Bend, Wisconsin-based Army Aviation Support Facility #1, the Jan. 14 missing persons training scenario involved ground teams from the Trail Ambassador Program — part of a national organization promoting recreational vehicle and trail use — and representatives from the Merrill Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

