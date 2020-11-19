With the help of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota two arrests were made today in an investigation of unidentified boned discovered in Barron County in 2017.
In late June of 2020, with the help of the DNA Doe project, the bones were identified as Gary Albert Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minn.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced Thursday, Nov. 19, that two arrests were made regarding Herbst, who was reported as a missing person to the Elko New Market Police Department in 2014. His remains were later found in Maple Grove Township in Barron County in late 2017.
Scott County sheriff detectives arrested Connie Lou Herbst, 62, of New Prague, Minn., without incident, in New Prague, Minn.
Scott County sheriff detectives also arrested Austin James Herbst, 26, of Elko New Market, Minn., without incident, in New Prague, Minn.
These individuals were booked into the Scott County Jail on suspicion of 2nd degree murder.
“These arrests in this cold case were the result of tremendous multi-agency teamwork, spanning across state lines,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.
The investigation in this matter is ongoing. No further details are being released at this time.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Division and Criminal Investigation, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, New Prague Police Department and Elko New Market Police Department.
