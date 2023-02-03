The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will feature Mark Dobberfuhl for their first monthly program for the 2023 year.
The program will be held at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. MDobberfuhl will speak about writing a personal history.
“What do you know about the childhood of your grandparents? If we do not preserve our life story, it will be lost to our grandchildren and successive generations,” Dobberfuhl said.
Upon receiving such a prompt, he sat down on a Sunday afternoon, and began to record recollections from his formative years. One Sunday lead to the next and one snapshot of life to another until 40 pages later he was getting married and starting his career. It was a big hit among their children and grandchildren at the family reunion last summer. He will share how and what he did to create this piece of family history at the BHGS meeting on Feb. 13.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will meet the second Mondays of each month at the Barron Senior Center unless otherwise noted on their website and the local newspapers. You can join the Society at the monthly meeting or by going to their website www.bhgs.org.
The Society maintains a Resource Library of family history items at 410 E. LaSalle, Suite C, Barron that have been collected and preserved and deal with Barron County and genealogy. It is free to the public for research and open by appointment with Rosella Amundson, 715-537-5760. If you have items of family history value that you would like preserved, please contact Gloria Dobberfuhl, 715-637-5579, to make arrangements for their donation to the Society.
