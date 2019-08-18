The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, will be stepping up traffic enforcement through September 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office will work with other agencies to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. A $28,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety will cover the expense of the extra patrol efforts.
“Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” says Sheriff James Kowalczyk. “Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.” With the increase of Traffic during the upcoming Holiday season it is critical that you leave yourself enough time to travel safely.
To help save lives and prevent needless tragedies, Chippewa County is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Friday, August 16 through Labor Day, September 2.
“These high-visibility law enforcement efforts are intended to discourage motorists from engaging in dangerous driving behaviors that endanger everyone,” Sheriff Kowalczyk said.
